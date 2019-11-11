There will be no economic releases in the US or Canada today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Governement offices are closed in the US and Canada today

The US governemnt offices are closed in observance of Veterans Day today.  In Canada it is Rememberance Day.  I certainly will taking a moment to give thanks to those who served for our respective countries.  

As a result, there are no economic releases scheduled in either country.   

Fed;s Rosengren is in Oslo earlier but did not speak on monetary policy or the economy.  Maybe he will speak to the press.  

ECBs Mersch will speak in Luxembourg at 10:30 AM ET/1530 GMT.  

The focus in trading will be on the goings on in the UK. 

 I am not sure if Pres. Trump will be going on the offensive on Veterans Day, but the impeachment hearings will go public this week and China/US trade pendulum swung a little more to the negative at the end of the week (although Phase I should get down I would think).  

US stocks and futures are open as well today.  They area opening with a softer tone.  

ForexLive
