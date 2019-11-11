There will be no economic releases in the US or Canada today

Governement offices are closed in the US and Canada today

The US governemnt offices are closed in observance of Veterans Day today. In Canada it is Rememberance Day. I certainly will taking a moment to give thanks to those who served for our respective countries.



As a result, there are no economic releases scheduled in either country.





Fed;s Rosengren is in Oslo earlier but did not speak on monetary policy or the economy. Maybe he will speak to the press.



ECBs Mersch will speak in Luxembourg at 10:30 AM ET/1530 GMT.





The focus in trading will be on the goings on in the UK.





I am not sure if Pres. Trump will be going on the offensive on Veterans Day, but the impeachment hearings will go public this week and China/US trade pendulum swung a little more to the negative at the end of the week (although Phase I should get down I would think).



US stocks and futures are open as well today. They area opening with a softer tone.