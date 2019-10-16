There will not be a Brexit deal today - report

Report from the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg:

Barnier is arriving to speak with EU ambassadors but he's likely to tell them that a deal is not yet done.







Just as Barnier arrives to see ambassadors, government source has just told me there will not be a deal tonight

I think 'tonight' is the key word here.





Update: She adds:





Simply not clear if that means there's no way forward yet or just a case of extending talks into tomorrow cos they need a bit more time - will clarify as soon as have more



The pound fell to 1.2821 on the headlines from 1.2850.





Further reports confirm this one. But there is talk of another EU meeting early tomorrow, which would give Johnson time to hammer out a deal overnight.

