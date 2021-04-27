There's a bit of everything on the North American economic calendar today

What's coming up





Good morning North American traders. Europe and Asia were kind enough to leave markets pretty much unchanged as New York ramps up.







Earnings will continue to reverberate with another full slate today but the economic calendar is also a good one.





it kicks off at 9 am ET (1300 GMT) with separate reports on US house prices from the FHFA and Case-Shiller. Those will be a reminder of the strength in the sector but not a market mover.





A larger impact will come at 10 am ET (1400 GMT), when consumer confidence data from the Conference Board is released along with the Richmond Fed. All the inflationary indicators will be notable but the headlines will drive the move. Watch bond for an early indication.





Speaking of bonds, the US will sell 7s at 1700 GMT.





Finally, Canada will get a time in the spotlight with BOC Governor Macklem speaking to a parliamentary committee at 2000 GMT.





Earnings after the close include:

