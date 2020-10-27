There's a lively economic calendar today starting with durable goods orders

What's coming up on the economic calendar





The September preliminary durable goods orders report is due up next and forecast at +0.5% after a 0.5% rise in August. The core category is also seen up 0.5%. Business investment is going to be lumpy during the recovery and this is a tough one to forecast.





At 1300 GMT, the focus shifts to housing with the FHHA and Case-Shiller reports. These are low tier, even by housing standards.





The main releases of the day come at 1400 GMT led by the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey from October. This is a good, forward-looking indicator and expected at 102.0 from 101.8. Another one to watch is the Richmond Fed at the same time; it's forecast to dip to +18 from +21.





The Fed remains in its quiet period but we'll hear from the ECB's de Cos just ahead of Thursday's decision. On the auction calendar, the US sells 2s.

