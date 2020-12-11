There's a time for extreme greed

Sure, there are extremes but sometimes they're justified



Lately I've been scoffing at the multitude of reports pointing out signs extreme greed and overbought markets.





I get it: Equities have had an incredible one-way move, a historic one. Nine times out of ten, that's the time to run in the other direction. If you're a cold, calculating robot, maybe that's the trade to take here too.





But I think this is the one time in 10 that those fear/green measures will shake you out of a really good trade. The pain trade is that there won't be a pullback because there is so much cash out there.





Here's a slide from CIBC on excess cash in the Canadian economy:







Canada is probably an extreme example because of the huge fiscal stimulus there but it's the same story throughout the developed world and all the money is accumulating in the wealthier wallets and healthier corporate balance sheets.





Only a small portion of that will end up in the stock market but it will all end up in the economy in some way or another. Then there's the absurdly low rates to borrow and invest.







Most importantly, there's the fundamental picture; it's insanely good. The Fed and every other central bank has committed to easy policy for way beyond what's necessary. The lesson of the pandemic is that monetary and fiscal policy are even more powerful than anyone believed, especially when they work in tandem. Until those levers get dialed back, the trend is your friend.





That doesn't mean you need to buy Tesla at $600 but there are plenty of assets still way below March levels and arguably, 90% of them should now be above. That goes for a recovery in emerging market currencies as well.





Beyond that, it's a matter of how much of a boom you want to price in; but even if you're skeptical, the trend is still positive and it's a matter of finding value and managing risk.





In terms or risks, the obvious ones are Brexit, US stimulus and the US Senate runoffs. Even if those all go wrong, I don't think that changes the underlying direction. After all, markets have rallied through a global pandemic.













