There's a whale in the water

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Huge moves in tech stocks

The largest company in the world -- Apple -- is up 6.1% today and online retail goliath Amazon is up 5.2%.

Those two companies alone are behind a big chunk of the total equity rally. This isn't the first time we've seen tech-driven equity outperformance since the virus bottom but reports about huge option buying from Softbank got a lot of attention as a catalyst previously.

Could they be at work again today?

I certainly wouldn't rule it out. If so then watch out for the kind of reversal we've seen before.

