There's no fear of tomorrow's CPI report in the bond market

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Yields continue to sink

US 10-year year yields continue to fall.

They're down another 4.7 bps today and hitting a session low at 1.485%. Aside from a brief spike lower on May 7, that's the lowest since March 11.
US 10 year

1.48% isn't much to get paid when tomorrow's CPI report is expected at 4.7% y/y and +0.4% m/m.

The message is that rising prices will be temporary and that the Fed's right. The market's thinking is that slow job growth and perhaps less fiscal stimulus (infrastructure is dying a slow death) will limit the recovery.

It's not just a US phenomenon though, Italian 10s are at the lowest since April and German 10s are down 3 bps today to -0.256%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose