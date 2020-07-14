Things to watch on the economic calendar for North America

What's coming up on the economic calendar





It's suddenly earnings season and Jamie Dimon has come out an early winner on much stronger revenues than anticipated. Citi is also higher. Meanwhile Wells Farco and Delta Airlines are lower in the premarket on earnings misses.





S&P 500 futures are up a dozen points after yesterday's reversal to a decline of 30 points.





The Bank of America's fund manager survey shows that 74% say long US technology is the most crowded trade, which is the highest in survey history.





In terms of data, we get the OPEC monthly report and US CPI at the bottom of the hour. The key in the CPI report will be earnings metrics but it's tough to see how the report will be a market mover.





Starting at 1800 GMT, we hear from Brainard, Bostic, Bullard and Harker. The one I'm looking forward to is Brainard at 1800 GMT. The topic is the economy and monetary policy.

