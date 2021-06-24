This global recovery is an exception to the 'sell USD' pattern - BofA

Bank of America believes the dollar has room to run





Bank of America Global Research discusses the USD outlook and maintains a core bullish view through year-end.

"The US economy is set to outperform by an historically-wide margin in 2021 and 2022, making this global recovery an exception to the "sell USD" pattern. We expect supportive capital flows - particularly direct investment - into USD on the back of wide growth and interest rate differentials," BofA notes.

"We expect USD appreciation concentrated against lower-beta FX, in particular EUR, where we see policy normalization as being compromised. We are constructive commodity currencies experiencing large terms-of-trade gain," BofA adds.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

