This is going to be an insane day. What to watch for

Brace yourself







Fortunes will be won and (mostly) lost today. As always, the key is to manage risk and play the long game.







Everyone has had the weekend to think about the economic risks around corovavirus and it's truly endless. Ask yourself: What rate of return would you need to lend to an oil company for a year right now, or a retailer? How about a small restaurant?





Lending is going to completely freeze up and people are going to stop making payments. People are looking for a v-shaped recovery but service sector demand is destroyed. All those restaurant meals you were going to eat and trips to the movies aren't pent up -- they're gone. So will be wages for millions of people globally.





I think the yen looks attractive here. One of the things the Fed did was add 84-day FX swap lines (in coordination with other central banks). Those go along with the usual one-week lines. The rally in the dollar last week was at least partly fueled by a dollar shortage. Hopefully this alleviates that and that's a green light for USD/JPY to resume its fall. I don't see the BOJ in play until 100.00 at the least, probably not until 90.00. Better yet is CAD/JPY but you need to manage the volatility in that trade.







I think CAD is wildly overvalued here.

