This is a first (well for a while)...stocks backing off from record highs.

Dow industrial average guy within 12 points of 29,000 and backed off.

This is a first (well for a while that is), US major indices are backing off of high levels.



The Dow industrial average guy within 12 points of the 29,000 level. It is trading at 28913 currently



The S&P index traded up to 3274.57. It has backed off to 3266.69

The Nasdaq was up at 9215.95. It is currently trading at 9175. The major indices are still higher on the day, but they are showing some signs of modest profit-taking.





Gold has rebounded a bit. It reached a low of $1540.33 and is currently trading at $1551.53







WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.14 or 0.23% $59.47. The low price reached $58.68 before starting to rebound back higher.







Finally US yields are moving back toward unchanged after trading higher. The 10 year yield is trading at 1.8826%, up 0.8 basis points. The high price reached 1.898%.







PS. The earnings seasons get started next week with earnings from Citigroup and J.P. Morgan leading the way.





PSS. The all-important employment report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Nonfarm payroll is expected to increase by 160K