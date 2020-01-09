This is a first (well for a while)...stocks backing off from record highs.
Dow industrial average guy within 12 points of 29,000 and backed off.
This is a first (well for a while that is), US major indices are backing off of high levels.
- The Dow industrial average guy within 12 points of the 29,000 level. It is trading at 28913 currently
- The S&P index traded up to 3274.57. It has backed off to 3266.69
- The Nasdaq was up at 9215.95. It is currently trading at 9175.
The major indices are still higher on the day, but they are showing some signs of modest profit-taking.
Gold has rebounded a bit. It reached a low of $1540.33 and is currently trading at $1551.53
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.14 or 0.23% $59.47. The low price reached $58.68 before starting to rebound back higher.
Finally US yields are moving back toward unchanged after trading higher. The 10 year yield is trading at 1.8826%, up 0.8 basis points. The high price reached 1.898%.
PS. The earnings seasons get started next week with earnings from Citigroup and J.P. Morgan leading the way.
PSS. The all-important employment report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Nonfarm payroll is expected to increase by 160K