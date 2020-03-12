This is the most fear I've ever seen in markets

This is worse than the depths of the financial crisis





The thing about the financial crisis was that it was entirely financial. We were staring into the abyss day after day. It truly felt like a anything could happen.





Maybe it's the gentle light of hindsight but what's scarier about this is that it happened so fast, and that lives are at work. We're not talking about a financial halt here, we're talking about a complete halt to commerce. You can't get a haircut in Italy today.







The second thing that's scarier is the total lack of leadership. There are few leaders in the world that even appear to grasp the risks. Again, that was the case in the financial crisis as well but there wasn't the urgency or threat of a health crisis.





The market reflects all this. The financial crisis crushed markets at certain points but it was many months in the making for the people who were on the front lines. We've been warning about this since January but the speed of the drop in equity markets is unprecedented.





Exactly one month ago, US equities were hitting all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 27.7%. Brazil's Bovespa is down 42%. European stocks are down around 33%. Italian stocks fell 17% today alone.





What does it mean? Maybe things have gone too far. You look at some of the things that are beaten down and some of the prices and it's just crazy.