This is the painful sound of an energy fund dying

Brutally honest letter as Equinox Energy Fund closes

I don't know if I've ever seen a hedge fund letter quite as painful as this one. It's no secret that energy stocks have had a brutal year. Even with WTI crude prices up 24% year-to-date, many stocks in the energy space are down and indexes in the US and Canada are both narrowly positive (only because of small gains in the majors). And all that is coming off a big decline in Q4.





We're at the point of forced liquidation right now. Late last week, many companies in the energy space fell 3-8% even with crude prices stable. Funds hit their breaking point, including the Equinox Energy Fund who sent out this letter after an 85% loss.









