This is what gold fever looks like

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Hungry for gold news?  

Hungry for gold news?  
 
Last week I had one comment submitted to one media outlet on gold prices. 

The below was the amount of publications it occurred in and the approximate circulation. 

Remember the below came from just one comment

This is what a mania market looks like. 
 
Gold is buy on the dips and buy on the breakouts. If you could only trade one market this year - this would be it. 


 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose