This isn't exactly an encouraging headline to read in the FT

Martin Wolfe reviews the latest IMF forecasts, showing a global recession in the FT. But he takes it a step (or two) further and calls it a global collapse.

We must bring the disease under control. We must invest massively in systems for managing it after current lockdowns end. We must spend whatever is needed to protect both our people and our economic potential from the consequences. We must help the billions of people who live in countries that cannot help themselves unaided. We must remember above all that in a pandemic, no country is an island. We do not know the future. But we do know how we should try to shape it. Will we? That is the question. I greatly fear our answer.

