This market wants easing: US stocks skid lower

A preview of next weeks FOMC?





Today is a good example of just how dependent markets are on central banks. The S&P 500 is down 15 points with Treasury yields up around 5 basis points just because the ECB didn't ease quickly enough.





It's a worrisome sign for risk assets and gold ahead of the July 31 Fed decision (and the July 30 BOJ as well). A 25 bps cut is baked in but if it's not more, or if the commentary isn't sufficiently dovish, then expect a repeat of today's price action, and most likely worse.





Gold held this week's low of $1414 so far but it will need some help from poor data, dollar weakness or central banks to avoid a deeper retracement.





