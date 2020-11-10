This never happens to me...

Would you believe...

Apparently it is a tradition in the practice rounds at the Masters Golf tournament to skip shots off the water at the par 3 16th hole. For those who don't know, the 16th is un undulating green (from right to left).





In 2009, Vijay Singh aced the hole (he is the 2nd golfer in this video).















In 2012 Martin Kaymer did the same (he is the 3rd golfer in this video below).





Well it happened again today when Jon Rahm did the same with arguably a harder pin placement (on the top right portion of the green).





How come it never happens to me? (I try, but not on purpose mind you).