This week, every day is Brexit debacle day! Here's where we are at.

A crushing defeat for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday evening (UK time).

BJ had used all sorts for cajolery and threats to get his way but suffered a humiliating defeat.

The House of Commons voted 328 to 301 against him

Vote is to make time available in the House to debate a law requiring Johnson to request a further extension to the Brexit date

Given the vote it would seem such a bill is very likely to pass

Nominated new date is to end-January 2020

Extended date is if no deal can be reached before then. Given the utterly opposing views of the UK and EU it is very unlikely a deal can be worked out prior to Oct 31 (the current exit date)

BJ has responded by calling for a general election, a bill for this to be voted on in parliament tomorrow

Two-thirds of MPs would have to vote to approve for an election to be held

Which seems unlikely (opposition leader Corbyn and leaders of the Liberal Democrats & of Scottish National Party have ruled out supporting the election bill unless the no-deal exit is removed as a possibility)

There are a heap of other issues in play, such as the expelling of Conservative Party MPs for voting against BJ, but the above is the main gist of where we are at.





And now you are ready for Wednesday in the UK.



