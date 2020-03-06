This will be arguably one of the least important US jobs report ever

Expect payrolls data today to be overshadowed by the virus fallout but it does pose an asymmetric risk for the dollar still

Expectation is for non-farm payrolls to come in at +175K relative to the +225K seen in the prior report. Any reading thereabouts will just reaffirm the state of the US labour market and there will likely be little to read into the unemployment rate and wages too.





As such, this is setting up to be a relative non-event as the market will quickly look past this and focus back on the happenings over the past week i.e. central bank rate cuts, Treasury yields capitulation, coronavirus developments.





However, the release today may still end up posing an asymmetric risk for the dollar - which has already been beaten down quite a bit in trading today.





A within expectations or even a solid report won't tell us much of anything new as the market is focused on how the virus fallout will impact the US economy moving forward instead of looking at pre-virus economic conditions (labour market data is lagging anyway).





However, if the report ends up being a poor one i.e. big misses everywhere, it could nudge the dollar a little lower even more on the day as selling pressures look set to continue with Treasury yields still looking to find a bottom towards the end of the week.