Thought for the day - Don't ignore market sentiment

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

What's the market mood?

Sentiment analysis is simply understanding the current mood of the market.  

The market, like a person, is subject to different moods. Correctly reading the market's mood is crucial in making profit. Now, if you misread a person's mood you may end up accidentally feeling the effect of a person's bad mood 

In a similar way, if you are unaware of the market's mood or sentiment, then you may end up with a losing trade.

Do you have a good grasp of market sentiment? Make sure you know what the market mood each and every single day that you are trading. 

