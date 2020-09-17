Trading 101 - Always know when high impact news is due

In trading, always look ahead

You see a great news story and price is in a great technical place. You buy your instrument and then, 20 minutes later you see that you were stopped out on a large spike.

You forgot to check the news and some top-tier scheduled data was released.

This is a preventable error. Get into the habit of looking forward into the events calendar before placing a trade. In fact even better, start your trading day by looking what is ahead in advance, It will not only prevent errors like the above, but it will also provide notice of opportunities ahead. This includes geopolitical events, top-tier scheduled events and central bankers scheduled press conferences.

Did you have a trade that you unwittingly placed before a top tier event? Where you short the EURCHF 5 minutes before the SNB removed the 1.2000 peg. I remember one guy who was back in 2015. His said he went back to his family and said, ' new car anybody'. ;-)





So, if you are trading the GBP, know that we have a central bank meeting in a matter of minutes at 1100GMT (1200BST)







