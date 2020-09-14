Thought for the day - Don't ignore trading psychology
It's all in your head
It is easy to see why trading psychology is an area that is often overlooked by traders, especially when they are starting out. However, seasoned traders, who have spent years in the markets, understand that the traders who are going to keep going for the long haul are those who have mastered their trading psychology. Trading is an incredibly emotional experience.How you react and respond to those emotions will determine your long term market success.
I ignored my trading psychology for years thinking that 'I am strong mentally'. Oh boy. Have you been ignoring your trading psychology? If not, what tips have you found helpful to you in your trading?