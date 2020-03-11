Three assets to trade this week

Things to put on your watchlist

Tech Stocks (Microsoft and Virgin Galactic), and gold are the three instruments SimpleFX recommends to add to your watch list this week. Take a look at the technical analysis, and plan accordingly. Microsoft Stock Show Great Trading Opportunities



The market continues to move within a large and long bullish yellow channel. After a gradual ascent to the upper wall of this channel, we saw that the bulls temporarily went above this line, and then returned to the territory of the yellow channel.

Then the market began to fall rapidly and broke the red line of the moving average. Subsequently, the lower line of the yellow channel was reached, after which there was a rebound from it.

It is not clear how the market will behave in the future. However, we could expect that in the near future the price will fall to the support level of 156.15, which is on the lower line of the yellow channel. Then, in the event of a rebound from this support, an increase in the direction of the upper yellow wall and the resistance level of 196.58 is possible.

However, if the bears manage to break below the support of 156.15, the market could expect a decline to the green horizontal line and the nearest important support level of 133.14, which is on this line.

The current SPCE.US structure indicates that the market is forming a bearish trend that moves within the green channel. The price dropped quite rapidly to the lower line of this channel, after which we saw a sideways movement of the market. It is likely that in the coming trading days, the market will smoothly approach the upper line of the green channel and the resistance level of 26.22. in this case, the resistance that forms the red line of the moving average will be broken, but the level of this resistance was not specified, since it is close to 26.22. Further, after the market approaches the level of 26.22, we can see a rebound and decline in the direction of the lower line of the green channel. In this case, we will expect a bearish trend to the level of 6.00. An alternative scenario can be implemented in the event of a break above the resistance of 26.22. in this case , the way will open for the bulls in the direction of the next important resistance of 42.53, which is on the yellow horizontal line. The yellow horizontal line was drawn through the level of the last maximum located at the beginning of the green channel. In cases where current market conditions do not allow to build a channel, horizontal lines are drawn through important highs and lows.