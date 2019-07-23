Three charts show how disappointing the US housing market has been this year

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Home sales aren't picking up despite lower rates

Data today showed US existing home sales falling 1.7% in June to a pace of 5.27 million. All year, the numbers have been a mild disappointment and that's a surprise given that the economy has performed well and -- more importantly -- that mortgage rates have fallen nearly a full point.

US 30-year fixed:
Home sales aren't picking up despite lower ratesThe drop has stoked gains in US home builders and other housing-related stocks  but the main index that tracks home builders is still 23% below the early-2018 high.

What's been puzzling is why there hasn't been a bigger pickup. Len Kiefer the deputy chief economist at Freddie Mac shows just how disappointing it's been. Existing home sales are at the lowest levels year-to-date since 2014.
year to date existing home sales
Another way of looking at the data shows the seasonality in sales and the heat-map shows that the usual mid-year pickup hasn't really materialized.
housing sales heatmapTwo reasons that have been floated:
  1. Foreign buyers - especially Chinese -- going on strike
  2. Student loan debt keeping young people out of the market

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose