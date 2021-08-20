Three vaccinated US Senators test positive for covid

At least one of them has a fever





Three US Senators revealed positive covid-19 diagnoses today.





What's worrisome is that all three were fully vaccinated.





Sens. Angus King (pictured above), I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss. and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo all reported positive tests today.





The 77-year-old King said he took a covid test after coming down with a fever on Wednesday.







"While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine," King said.





Wicker released this: "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician," a statement from his staff read.





Hickenlooper tweeted his diagnosis: "I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions. I'm grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms."





Breakthrough infections are topical at the moment and US Senators were among the first to be vaccinated. Their cases aren't going to inspire confidence in the vaccine or the ability to end the pandemic any time soon.





It's this kind of thing that's souring the market at the moment. It would be much worse if a vaccinated major public figure like a US Senator became gravely ill.

