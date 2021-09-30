Thursday is the deadline for avoiding a US government shut down. Schumer says it'll pass.

The US Senate will vote Thursday morning (local time) on a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through to December 3.

There are a series of votes beginning at 10.30am Washington time.





The stopgap funding bill will require 60 votes to pass. The numbers in the senate are evenly split, 50/50, between Dems and Reps. Senate Leader Schumer has said he has an agreement to get the bill passed though.





If it does pass the bill goes for voting in the US House where it should pass. If so it heads then to the White House for Biden to sign.





Midnight Thursday is the deadline.







