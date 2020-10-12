Thursday October 15 EU Summit - Brexit trade talk deadline?

UK PM BorisJOhsnon previously nominated October 15 as the deadline for talks.

Will he stick to that?

That's the question this week.





relations with the United Kingdom

climate change

and relations with Africa

For GBP traders its that first point that's of interest. I wonder if it'll be fudged by Johnson somehow. It wouldn't;t be difficult. That an 'in principle' agreement or some such hedge had been agreed to. You know how it works, right? And negotiations will continue on. The UK leave on December 31 so really, that's the deadline, no?





Or maybe not, in which case we can bury the trade talks like:





The European Council, that is the meeting of EU leaders is on October 15 and 16, it'll be discussing: