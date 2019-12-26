Tighter inventories in the API data put Friday's US energy inventory data in focus
Here's what the API reported
- Crude -7900K vs -1830K expected
- Cushing -2200K
- Gasoline +566K vs +1600K expected
- Distillates +1680K vs +600K expected
The API numbers were out just before Christmas and helped crude to a 0.8% rise today. The official data is due Friday at 1530 GMT.
Here are five things to watch in the oil industry for 2020. The big one is shale production and I'm increasingly convinced that there's a big washout ongoing in that industry and that US production is going to fall short.