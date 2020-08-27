TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer reportedly quits after Trump threatens to ban app

Financial Times reports on the matter

The report says that Kevin Mayer has informed employees at TikTok and ByteDance of his decision to leave, according to a letter seen by the FT.





TikTok's general manager, Vanessa Pappas, will become the interim head as such.





To say that it was a rather short-lived tenure would be an understatement surely. Jokes. Here is Mayer's letter for those interested:





In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.



I understand that the role that I signed up for - including running TikTok globally - will look very different as a result of the US administration's action to push for a sell off of the US business.





The full FT piece can be found here (may be gated).





If anything, it just appears that Mayer does not want to get caught in the political web between US and China. Pretty much a case of "I didn't sign up for this sh*t".