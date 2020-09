Report from the WSJ

Tech and broader shares took a dip after a report from the WSJ that said TikTok is discussing with the U.S. government possible arrangements that would allow the popular video-sharing app to avoid a full sale of its US operations.





The S&P 500 is up 74 points but has given back 20 points of gains late. It see it more as profit taking but MSFT shares are leading the charge lower.