Time to start counting the Brexit votes as more than a dozen votes have switched

Shifts from May's deal adding up







Boris Johnson is fighting an uphill battle without the support of the DUP but he's making headway.







He needs to get 320 votes in order to get a Brexit through parliament.





In Theresa May's third meaningful vote in March, the tally was 286 for and 344 against -- a margin of 58. That means 29 voters would have to switch, or something similar with abstentions and absentees.





Alex Wickham at BuzzFeed is keeping a running tally of MPs who voted against May's deal who have indicated they will support this one. The number is currently at 13. The latest is Sarah Champion who emailed constituents to say:





"The deal is far from perfect. But we are faced with the choice between that deal and a catastrophic no deal Brexit. In these circumstances, and with the views of the majority of my constituents in mind, I can confirm that I will vote for the deal."





There is also talk that Conservative Nick Boles might switch, which would be 14.



That still leaves plenty of work to do but there is a sense of Brexit fatigue in the UK, so this might be it.





However getting to 29 probably won't be enough because Boris may have lost some votes. He removed the whip from 21 party members and it was initially believed they would all return but now more than 10 might vote against him.





The highest drama would be if it came down to a single vote -- Theresa May's.

