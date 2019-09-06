To grow or not to grow?: Friday’s US Payroll data key focus

The Federal Reserve is now focused intently on growth. It's not inflation and the focus is not on cutting or hiking interest rates. The focus for the Fed is whether or not it should cut or support growth.





The unknown factor is how much is the US-China trade war making companies cut back on investing and hiring? A weak payroll's number out today could potentially raise concern for Fed's Rosengren at the Boston Fed and persuade him that rate cuts are needed. However, a strong number will lessen the expectation for deep Fed rate cuts that have been supporting US equities. So, today's payroll data looks set to be a pivotal moment.







