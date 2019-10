Tuesday October 1, 2019 - Japan hiked its consumption tax rate to 10% from 8%

Japan first introduced a 3% consumption tax in April 1989

was raised to 5% in 1997

to 8% in 2014

Its expected the hike will add around 4.6 trillion yen to the government's annual revenue.





Authorities will be closely watching for signs of negative impact of the hike and have boosted stimulus before the date.