Today is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season

Many storms this year but few are damaging





September 10 is the day of the year where you're most-likely to find a storm in the Atlantic basin. This year is no exception with tropical storms Paulette and Rene spinning in the mid-Atlantic.





The good news is that both these storms are going to turn northward in the days ahead and are unlikely to cause problems anywhere. However there are four other systems to keep an eye on. The three near the US are low-probabilities of turning into anything but the tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of turning into a tropical cyclone in the five days ahead, according to the NHC.

