Today's AUD/USD 'rebound' hardly inspires confidence

AUD/USD essentially at a 10-year low

At one point today, it looks like we had a bounce in AUD/USD. At this point, I'd settle for a dead-cat bounce but as it stands, this thing is falling right through the pavement. It's now up just a single pip on the day, which would match Friday's glorious 1-pip rally to end a 10-day losing streak.





The daily chart is beyond ugly in the short-term:





...but it's even uglier on the weekly. There's a debate about whether the flash crash low broke. Bloomberg has it at 0.6741 and the low today at 0.6750 while others had it lower. I don't even really count a flash-crash low because it didn't really 'trade' there for any length of time.





So we need to go all the way back to 2008 in my books:







What's troubling is that this is coming just as US-China relations are truly souring and with stocks still within a few percentage points of record highs. What happens if there are real signs of a global slump?







Deutsche Bank is out with a note today pointing to three reasons for further declines:

Equities look vulnerable Trade tensions are going to keep a lid on exports to Asia China's manufacturing PMI remains below 50 That doesn't even touch on the dismal situation in iron ore and the uninspiring domestic picture.







"A drop beyond 65c for AUD/USD seems hard, given the USD leg could struggle with likely Fed easing and the risk of intervention. AUD/JPY likely has more downside though," they write.





