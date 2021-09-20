Today's calendar: It's election day in Canada

Will Trudeau survive?





The US economic calendar is light with only the NAHB home builder sentiment survey coming up at 10 am ET (1400 GMT). It's expected to remain steady at 75.







In Canada, voters are headed to the polls and will be voting until 10 pm ET (0200 GMT), when the polls close on the west coast. Results will come up promptly afterwards on the east coast, which is the stronghold of Justin Trudeau's Liberals. If he falters there, it could be the beginning of the end for the Prime Minister.







Current polling shows Trudeau as a slight favorite over Conservative Erin O'Toole in part due to a late push from the far right People's Party. Even if Trudeau wins, he could step down; though it would qualify as a surprise.





We may have a longer wait for results with main-in votes not slated to be counted until Tuesday. Around 1 million special main-in votes have been requested.







Canadian dollar risks around the vote are minor though especially with the intense focus on China today.

