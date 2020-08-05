Today looked like a big breakout for oil; not so much anymore

Early gains have faded

Big gains early in the day in commodities have been significantly pared back. The turnaround has coincided with a broader turn in the US dollar. The commodity currencies had been flying high early in the day but have stumbled.





The causes for both the rally and the decline are elusive. The turns lower came after the strong ISM services index but it's tough to envision why that would be a trigger. The employment index in the report and the ADP jobs data were both soft so there's undoubtedly some trepidation about non-farm payrolls building.





It's a stretch to connect that to commodities and much of the move came after that, and after Europe went offline.





Ultimately, there's no answer here. Prices go up and down with the whims of the market. There's a laser-focus on US stimulus but I'm not seeing anything there that's new.







The oil chart is particularly disappointing. It looked like a big breakout after six weeks of consolidation around $40 but here we are right back into the range.







