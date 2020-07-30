Tokyo confirms a daily record of 367 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus situation continues to escalate in the Japanese capital

Japan recorded a record daily total of 1,264 new virus cases yesterday but looks set to surpass that with the latest tally we're seeing in today's update.

Japan
The virus situation in the country has dramatically worsened in the month of July with over 9,000 active cases in the country after accounting for the provisional tally today. For some context, there were "only" ~1,000 active cases at the end of June.

The only "good" news is that the mortality rate remains relatively low and deaths aren't rising as rapidly with 25 new deaths being reported in the past month so far.

