Tokyo coronavirus panel maintains highest alert for infection spread

Says that the virus is spreading across all age groups

  • Infections are up in those over-40's
  • There have been cases reported in dormitories, shared houses
Japan has been reporting under 1,000 daily new cases over the past three days and that owes to lower tallies seen in some prefectures, Tokyo included.

That said, the number of tests conducted has also fallen in the Japanese capital so that might have skewed the figures a little. Here's the latest chart as of 11 August:

