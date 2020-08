Tokyo coronavirus panel maintains highest alert for spread of infections

The Japanese capital remains on the highest alert level

But as long as the situation isn't progressing towards a state of emergency announcement, that should not hamper economic activity all too much.





That said, the fears of the virus itself may be something to consider and we'll only get a better sense when viewing economic data for July and August moving forward.





The good news for Japan over the last two weeks is that the daily case count has plateaued and is even dropping. Tokyo reported 236 new cases yesterday, but that follows a lower count seen over the past few days.

Daily new cases across Japan