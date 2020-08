The virus situation in the Japanese capital isn't getting better



Based on information from the local government, PCR and antigen tests are producing about a ~6% positive rate over the past two weeks but that is much higher than 1-2% positive rate back in June; though the number of tests have doubled/tripled since.





Tokyo reported 263 new cases yesterday and Japan as a whole recorded more than 1,300 new cases once again yesterday. The capacity for testing in the Japanese capital still leaves a lot to be desired with only 1,064 tests said to be conducted on Sunday.