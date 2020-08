Tokyo inflation data for August

national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks Tokyo CPI 0.3% y/y, Tokyo CPI 0.3% y/y,

expected 0.6%, prior 0.6% Tokyo CPI -0.3% y/y excluding Fresh Food, Tokyo CPI -0.3% y/y excluding Fresh Food,

expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4% Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.1% y/y, Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.1% y/y,

expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%

The Bank of Japan is well accustomed to being bitterly disappointed by inflation falling well short of its target of 2%. Today's will be added to that long list.