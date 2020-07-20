Tokyo finds 168 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As confirmed by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

The Japanese capital reported 188 new virus cases yesterday, after having seen cases come above 200 for three straight days before that. It is tough to read much into the drop without much disclosure on testing and the possibility of the weekend effect.

Tokyo
Just adding to this for more context of the situation, Japan recorded 664 new coronavirus cases on 18 July - the highest since the state of emergency measures were lifted.

