Tokyo governor calls for residents to avoid going out over the coming long weekend

Japan will observe a four-day weekend starting from Thursday

This comes as the Japanese capital reported another 237 new cases in the past day, with the virus trajectory not showing much signs of slowing down. The more worrying part for Japan is that cases are also starting to pick up in other prefectures too:















As for the four-day long weekend, just be mindful as that will have an impact on market liquidity during Asia Pacific trading.

A total of 563 provisional cases have been found across the country so far today and that is higher than the 7-day average of 515 daily new cases.