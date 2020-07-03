Tokyo governor confirms 124 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital today

That marks two straight days of new cases above the 100 mark







The latest update here sees the case count at its highest since the start of May, when state of emergency measures were still running in the Japanese capital.

The worry here is that this could be a really slippery slope considering that they are still tracing the virus origins for some of the outbreaks involved. Tokyo has reported over 50 cases each day for a little over a week before a tick higher in the past two days.