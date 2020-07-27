Tokyo governor confirms 131 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number is being reported by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

That is a slight drop compared to the recent trend but it is tough to read much into this considering the 4-day weekend observed in Japan - that may lead to lesser testing during the period. But as mentioned here, the overall situation is certainly not encouraging.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose