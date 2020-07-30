Tokyo governor confirms will ask bars, karaoke venues to limit opening hours

But says that it is 'unrealistic' to ask businesses to close completely

This reaffirms the report earlier in the day here . For some context, Japan can't legally enforce businesses to close but instead the local government chooses to give incentives for them to do so. But for now, this is limited to just reducing operating hours.

Tokyo itself reported a daily record of 367 new virus cases today, with the country tally today almost likely set to surpass the record of 1,264 new virus cases reported yesterday.



