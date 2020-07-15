Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC 400 billion yuan 1-year MLF at 2.95%, rate unchanged
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9982 (vs. yesterday at 6.9996)
-
Coming up soon! BOJ monetary policy statement announced on Wednesday 15 July
-
ECB meet this week (preview) but they are already driving the higher euro
-
Fed's Harker: Cannot fully reopen the economy until the virus is under control