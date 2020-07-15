Tokyo governor Koike calls for citizens to refrain from leaving the Japanese capital where possible

The Japanese government will be hoping that the situation in Tokyo doesn't spread to other prefectures across the country

But yes, you get the idea. They are relying more heavily on citizens' restraint more than anything else to try and counteract the spread of the virus at the moment.





Meanwhile, the US military base in Okinawa reports another 36 new confirmed virus cases - bringing the total tally among US military personnel to 136 cases in the prefecture.





There has been a bit of a backlash on that front in the past two weeks, as local authorities were not pleased with the lack of precaution (and attitude) by US military personnel during the 4 July weekend when they were allowed to leave the base for a bit of a break.