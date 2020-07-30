Tokyo governor Koike calls for citizens to avoid going out to eat in groups
Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, acknowledges that virus infections are also spreading at workplaces and restaurants nowThe narrative that "this time is different" is beginning to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of cases across the country. Tokyo in itself is reporting at least 365 new cases today, which will be a single-day record for the Japanese capital.
The number of new cases across Japan surpassed 1,000 for the first time yesterday with all 47 prefectures now reporting infections after Iwate reported two cases.